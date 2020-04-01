The University of Michigan-Flint is opening up a residence hall that typically houses students for area medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting April 3, the First Street Residence Hall will provide doctors and nurses working at Genesee County hospitals a safe and convenient place to get rest from their duties.
The university has renamed the hall Healing Heroes Home during this period.
No students will reside in this hall and were moved to the Riverfront Residence Hall.
“The role of a university is to be a community partner in good times and bad,” said Deba Dutta, Chancellor of UM-Flint. “When we heard of the need for a place for these medical professionals to get a break that would keep them and their families safe, we knew our residence hall would be an optimal space for them. We are proud to step up and help these heroes at this critical time.”
The hall will be used exclusively for medical staff until further notice.
“In a time of extreme stress, doctors and nurses need a place of comfort where they can get away, knowing that they are keeping their families safe from the spread of the virus,” said Dutta. “We will make every effort to create a pleasant environment so they are refreshed and ready to serve the citizens of Genesee County during this unprecedented moment in history.”
Medical professionals who are interested will be able to sign up through a form at here beginning on April 2.
