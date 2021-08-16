Starting Monday, Aug. 16, visitors will no longer be allowed in the adult emergency department, including the waiting room. Masks will also be required for all staff, patients, and visitors while inside Michigan Medicine facilities.
“We understand how difficult visitation restrictions can be for our patients and their families. These important, temporary changes will help us minimize the number of people in our hospitals and health centers and keep risk of infection low,” Michigan Medicine said in a statement.
All visitors who visit any hospitals or health centers will be screened for signs of illness and must check in with guest services. Masks will be required for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, visit Michigan Medicine’s website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.