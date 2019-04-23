The University of Michigan will offer active shooter response training this fall following a recent scare that triggered an alert of a possible gunman on campus.
WDIV-TV reports that the university's Deputy Chief of Police Melissa Overton has launched a training program called Capable Guardian that will focus on how to help others during an active shooter emergency.
Overton says the training will be offered to students, faculty and staff, starting this fall.
Overton's announcement comes a month after the Ann Arbor school issued an active shooter alert prompted by sounds of popping balloons near a vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque attacks.
A sorority later apologized for the balloon popping. They say it was part of a team-building event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.