The University of Michigan’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs has been placed on administrative leave for allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement made by President Mark S. Schlissel.
Schlissel said that an internal investigation into Martin A. Philbert began on Jan. 17. Following that, an outside law firm launched an investigation of the allegations.
“The U-M Board of Regents and I are committed to a full and thorough investigation, and we will continue to work to ensure the integrity of the process, following the same policy and practices that apply to all employees at U-M,” the statement reads. “It remains early in the investigation, and no findings or conclusions have been reached.”
Schlissel also thanked the individuals who came forward with the allegations.
The president will announce soon who will act in Philbert’s role while the investigation continues.
