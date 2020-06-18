“So we decided to do a little direct action at the local regents office,” said Bennett Walling, a University of Michigan student.
A united front outside of the University of Michigan’s Regents Law Office in Flint highlighting a major problem with equity among the Flint, Dearborn and Ann Arbor campuses.
“It just so happens that UofM Flint and UofM Dearborn are more blacker and more browner than Ann Arbor and are underfunded,” said Walling.
Egypt Otis, a current senior who also works full time while taking care of her family, has experienced the inequity first-hand.
“It’s not fair that we’re experiencing a 10% cut,” said Otis. “Liberal arts is something that is already struggling in the department as far as enrollment and prioritization from the university.”
Protesters say Regent Behm says he’s agreed to address key issues like money and resource equity for the Flint and Dearborn University of Michigan campuses, but protesters here say he has yet to do that.
“He has refused to meet with and has been unresponsive with our messaging to try and talk to him and to fill his role as regent in this area,” said Walling.
Students with the One-University Coalition are demanding parts of the university’s 12 billion dollar endowment fund to be spend on the Flint and Dearborn campuses.
“Also to the expansion of the Go Blue guarantee to the U of M Flint and U of M Dearborn campuses along with providing legal services and healthcare services to our students which are all provided to Ann Arbor students,” said Walling.
“Knowing they have the ability to provide additional assistance to their underserved campus students and they don’t do it, it’s just ridiculous,” said Otis.
