The University of Michigan insists it protects free speech, even as it faces a lawsuit that alleges its policies on harassment and bullying trample First Amendment rights.
Amir Baghdadchi is the senior associate director of University Housing. He tells MLive that the university has long been committed to free speech.
The university is being sued by free-speech advocacy group Speech First, which alleges that university policies prohibiting harassment and bullying are unconstitutional. The Justice Department sided with the group in June, saying the policies interfere with students' First Amendment rights because they fail to define the scope of banned words or actions.
The Detroit News reports that the university calls the allegations a "false caricature" of its policies. The university has since updated its definitions for harassment and bullying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.