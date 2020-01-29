The University of Michigan-Flint Center for Gender Sexuality is hosting a celebration of life for Kevin Bacon.
The event is hosted by the Center for Gender Sexuality students and Peer Educators.
The celebration will take place on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in room 213 of the UCEN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.