The Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge announced that the Wildlife Drive will open on Friday, May 1.
The organization said it’s opening a month early because the bald eagle’s nest adjacent to the Wildlife Drive was not used this year.
They said this is not uncommon because bald eagles often have multiple nests within a breeding territory.
According to the organization, the bald eagle pair is currently using a new nest on the southern edge of Maankiki Marsh. The nest remains adjacent to the Wildlife Drive.
They said the pair of bald eagles may choose to nest again at this site in future years.
Refuge staff will monitor these nest sites and make appropriate changes to the Wildlife Drive opening as necessary to protect the bald eagle as per the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and our mission to protect wildlife, according to the organization.
The Wildlife Drive opens daily from Sunrise to 1 hour before Sunset. For more information please visit www.fws.gov/midwest/eagle/history/protections.html.
