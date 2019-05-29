Michigan residents are being warned not to eat anything produced by Charley’s Food Design, Inc. a company based in west-Michigan.
Also known as Charley’s Chips, and possibly distributed state-wide, foods produced by the company may have ingredients seized by the Michigan Department of Agriculture.
MDARD issued the warning after finding that foods were produced at facilities it determined were unsanitary.
Foods recalled include Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips, Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings.
While MDARD works to identify more products and distribution sites, any of the foods, regardless of sell-by date, should be disposed of.
The department is also asking that anyone who may have eaten the foods seek medical attention immediately.
For more information on food recalls contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture at (800) 292-3939.
