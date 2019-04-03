Photographs of Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera by Nickolas Muray are among several going on sale this week in New York.
Many of the images by the renowned Hungarian-born American photographer have never been seen before. They date from around 1925 to 1946.
Muray had a decade-long affair with Kahlo after meeting her in 1931.
The works will be auctioned Friday as part of Sotheby's "Photographs" sale. Each will have a starting price of $15,000.
The auction house says the anonymous consigner originally bought the works from the photographer's estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.