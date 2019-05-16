The emotions of a Mid-Michigan family are still running hot, even though the hit-and-run case of their loved one has gone cold.
The grieving family is desperately missing their cherished son, beloved brother, and by all accounts - a kind and caring person.
It's a stark contrast, family members say, to the driver who left him alone and dying on a cold and dark road.
"My daughter called me, my son was already at the hospital. I did not know Fred had passed, all I knew was he was hit and the car had left the scene," said Wanda Richardson, as the grieving mother recalled the night her son Fred Schwartz was killed.
The car, with a hit-and-run driver at the wheel, struck her son Jan. 26, 2017, on a stretch of W. Court Street in Flint Township just east of the I-75 overpass. Wanda learned soon after that the memories made with her son would be all she'd ever have. The crime scene she can't escape has been converted into a memorial by her family.
"It's heartbreaking, just to know that they hit him. They left him. There was no comfort for him. There was no one beside him while he was passing, and they didn't even call for help. It took a stranger walking, to find his body lying alongside the road," she said.
Left with a limp from an accident at 14-years old and unable to drive, foot-power had become Fred's principle type of transportation, with him biking and walking almost everywhere. That fateful night, just three blocks from his mother's home, he was hit with a force that knocked him right out of his shoes.
"Fred's shoes were missing," Wanda recalled. "They (Flint Police Department detectives) could not find his shoes at the scene. They thought it was really strange. They went back the next day, they combed the area, with other detectives, and they still could not locate his shoes."
But within days, a family member helping with the memorial cross spotted the shoes. They were sitting nearby in the grass, missed by the detectives, Wanda said, shaking her confidence in their investigation which eventually grew cold.
Wanda turned to Crime Stoppers for help, appearing in a PSA in hopes someone seeing something that night will share what they know. Police are quite literally trying to piece together enough evidence to close this case. In fact, small pieces of the vehicle that struck the victim are virtually the only evidence they have.
The car parts are small, damaged and without distinction for matching with a make or model. The burgundy color is too common to yield clues, but the pieces are being examined by the Michigan State Police crime lab.
Fred Schwartz was considered the consummate family man. He was adored by siblings and cousins, and counted on by everyone.
"He'd always be there no matter what, you know," His brother Jonathan Schwartz said. "If you're having a birthday party, or any kind of family function, he'd be the first one to show up and the last one to leave. It didn't matter, he'd find a way to get there."
Fred's mother is clinging to hope in common human decency that sooner or later someone will do the right thing.
"For somebody to hit someone and just leave them, and not even call for help, it makes me wonder what kind of person can lay their head down and sleep at night," Wanda said.
She said the driver should be, "Very haunted, very haunted."
Flint Township police declined TV5's request to discuss the case for this story.
If you have any information on this hit-and-run please contact Flint Township police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Your anonymous tip that leads to an arrest could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.
