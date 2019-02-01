The gunshot that rang out on a warm August 2007 evening in Flint was a thief in the night.
It stole the life of a 14-year-old boy, and took the son of a Flint pastor from his family and church community.
Now nearly 12 years later, the wounds are still fresh for his grieving family, but the case has gone cold.
The bullet that struck Dairea Bradley-Hawkins was meant for someone else; to take their life, not his; and to destroy a different family, not the family of Pastor Jeffrey Hawkins.
But with that shot, his son became the starring fatality in a deadly drama, apparently having absolutely nothing to do with him.
"That's a pain that is obviously undescribable," the Flint pastor said. "No parent expects to bury their child. It's a difference when your child has been murdered."
It was about 9:30 p.m. on that Aug 18 night in 2007. Dairea, 14, had just come out of what was Barb's Party Store on the corner of Saginaw Street and Alma Street.
Dairea was waiting for a ride, that for him, would never come, because shots rang out from the east side of Saginaw Street. How many isn't clear, but only one counts: the one that struck Dairea in the chest. He fell and died on the same spot.
Nearly 12 years from that night, Dairea's dad holds on to his memories which is a double-edged sword that is cutting both ways.
"You know, you always try to remember the positives. You always try to remember the fun times, and the joy of it," Hawkins said. "If you're remembering those things, you're also remembering death. You don't remember those things without remembering the other part."
Neither the shooter nor their intended victim would be known to police, even to this day.
No witnesses have come forward. Very little evidence has been uncovered. The gun was never found, and the unfulfilled promises of hot leads have quickly degenerated into a cold case.
Dairea's killer, whether still on the loose, imprisoned for another crime, or themselves dead, remains unknown.
But the pastor at Flint's Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church remains hopeful. He says it's his only choice.
"Still, you know that there's somebody out there who is walking free for a crime they committed, and then there's others who know about it, and still won't do anything to help resolve the case," Hawkins said.
Hawkins keeps up with his son's unsolved case, and now thousands of others.
After a shooting during an armed robbery claimed a second son, he's become an advocate against gun violence, and a regular speaker in the Flint area and nationally. He's even taken his case to Washington D.C.
"I've devoted time and energy to see these dynamics change," he said.
Meanwhile, the memory of Dairea Bradley-Hawkins demands someone who knows something to finally step forward and do something about it.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Dairea's killer. You can submit an anonymous tip on this, or any other cold case by calling 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.