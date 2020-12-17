As teachers continue to work through the pandemic, a local organization made sure Flint-area educators benefitted from the season of giving.
“The teachers, the frontline heroes of ours, keep on teaching,” said JD Winegarden, president of the Flint Classroom Support Fund.
Even during the most challenging of times, teachers keep working. This is why the Flint Classroom Support Fund invited Flint-area principals to receive COVID rescue grants.
“We give grants every year. Well this year, there is of course a pandemic going on,” Winegarden said.
The money is going to 200 educators with Flint Community Schools to show appreciation to the unsung heroes of the pandemic.
“To use in their classroom for games, puzzles, all kinds of things,” Winegarden said.
The principals believe their teachers deserve it.
“Our children are sitting in front of some of the most amazing teachers in the world,” said Anna Johnson, principal at Freeman Elementary.
She said $100 for each teacher will greatly contribute to the classroom
“There’s different apps and programs that they’ve paid for out of pocket that they want to continue to use,” Jonson said.
Members of the support fund, Santa Claus and Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley handed out the prize money to principals in a drive-thru pick-up.
“We’re trying to do as best as we can under the circumstances to praise these great teachers to enhance the student’s education,” Winegarden said.
From Johnson’s perspective, having the support can make all the difference, especially during the pandemic,
“It just does our heart really good and it nurtures us to be able to continue to be able to give to our kids,” she said.
And for Winegarden, that was the goal.
“That’s what we’re here for, to celebrate the spirit of the season, to thank our teachers for the wonderful job they’re doing in very difficult circumstances,” he said.
