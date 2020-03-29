Researchers at the University of Michigan say cost-savings and public safety benefits of swiftly demolishing dangerous vacant houses in Detroit could outweigh the risk of asbestos exposure to people in neighborhoods.
A study of 25 emergency demolitions shows small to undetectable concentrations of asbestos.
Asbestos has been linked to cancer, mesothelioma and other illnesses.
Principle researcher Rick Neitzel says of 101 air samples analyzed, 54 showed a measurable "amount of dust of any kind," but only one microscopic asbestos fiber was found in samples from each of two houses.
The study suggests that money now going toward asbestos abatement money could instead be spent on tearing down more houses.
