Meteorologist Kylee Miller is taking us on a journey to see the iconic flint weather ball up close and personal.
The weather ball is mounted on top of Huntington bank in downtown Flint at 70 feet in the air, and it weighs in at 5.000 pounds.
Mid-Michigan Regional President for Huntington bank, Greg Viener, said the weather ball was put up in 1956 and they've been able to keep the integrity and the history of the weather ball with the original control box.
During darkness, the weather ball lights up Flint's skyline for miles. The color represents the forecast.
As the jingle goes, “When the weather ball is red, warmer temperatures ahead. When the weather ball is blue, colder temperatures are due. Yellow the weather ball, there be no change at all. When weather ball blinks in agitation there be precipitation.”
Each night an employee changes the color of the weather ball using the control box, which corresponds to the forecast.
Viener said the sphere has the original lighting system which is still intact today, just with minor modifications.
The weather ball itself is made from fiberglass and then its inside lighting is made from neon lighting. Then when Huntington bank redid the logo, the H and B was created with LED lighting to make it a little more energy efficient.
Overall, the weather ball is a symbol for the Flint community and there are not many working weather balls left in the nation.
So next time you are in Flint, go and check out this powerful icon.
