You probably would need warm clothes and a lot of gas to get there. But a prosecutor in Michigan's Upper Peninsula said he has no problem with people fishing in a motorboat in his county under certain conditions.
Baraga County prosecutor Joseph O'Leary says there's nothing in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order that specifically bans riding in a motorboat.
But that's not how the order has been explained by the governor's office. Critics are suing.
O'Leary says he has no problem with two people fishing at opposite ends of a boat.
O'Leary has a different opinion about groups in a boat.
