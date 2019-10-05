Well, they asked for it.
The superintendent, athletic director and a principal sat down to have their heads shaved Friday in an Upper Peninsula school district after the Rudyard football team met a $5,000 fundraising goal.
The Sault News says Mark Pavloski, Chad Folkersma and John Krentz had agreed to the ultimate haircut if the goal was reached. Football coach Jim Suggitt says money came from as far as Hamtramck in the Detroit area.
He says the $5,000 goal was met in just 19 days.
