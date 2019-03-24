Lake Superior State University in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has agreed to spend $1 million on chemistry equipment, partly to stock the school's new cannabis chemistry program.
The equipment will be housed in the Center for Cannabis Science, although students in other chemistry fields will use it, too. Vice President Morrie Walworth says Agilent Technologies came up with a "phenomenal proposal" for the school.
The Evening News in Sault Ste. Marie says Lake Superior State's governing board is in favor of seeking a loan for the purchases. Walworth says an anticipated increase in enrollment should turn the equipment into a good investment.
Michigan allows marijuana for medicinal and recreational use.
