Two of three Upper Peninsula teens found unconscious in a running vehicle in February died from carbon monoxide poisoning, a sheriff said.
The deaths of Dylan Roberts of L’Anse and Christopher Turpeinen of Pelkie shocked their small communities, especially the L’Anse school district. A third teenager emerged from a coma three days after the Feb. 17 incident.
WLUC-TV said Baraga County Sheriff Rick Johnson released the cause of the deaths after toxicology tests were completed.
“Both of these boys were widely known throughout the school,” classmate Addison Mattson said in February. “They weren’t just friends to just one or two people. They were friends with everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.