A movie shot in the Upper Peninsula is having its Michigan premiere this weekend.
"Up There" is the story of a journalist who is sent to the Upper Peninsula to cover the closing of a mine. The journalist gets help from a local woman, whose personal tragedy plays a role in the plot.
"Up There" opened Friday at Tivoli Theater in Stephenson. There are showings Saturday and Sunday and on Nov. 14.
The Iron Mountain Daily News says the movie was made in Dickinson County in 2017. Locals will recognize Pat's Foods in Norway, the Iron Mountain mine in Vulcan and the Longbranch Saloon in Faithorn.
Actress Zoe Kanters says she and the directors wanted to show the film in the community "that made it happen." Screenings are also planned this month in Suttons Bay, Ann Arbor and Bloomfield Hills.
