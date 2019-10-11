Flint Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding someone who they believe is help deliver drugs.
Demarlon Sam Cunningham, aka Fur, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, according to Crime Stoppers.
Its believed he lives in Detroit but visits Flint frequently.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.