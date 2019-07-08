Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a fugitive.
Zachary Moquin is wanted for a parole violation and is believed to be in the Bay City area, Bay County Crime Stoppers said.
Moquin is 24-years-old, 6-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that help leads to his arrest.
If you know about Moquin’s location call 1 (800) 422-5245.
He was originally arrested for assault on a police officer and resisting and obstructing.
