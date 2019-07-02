A 12-day-old baby who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found safe, according to Michigan State Police.
An endangered missing child advisory was issued for Dakota Blackwood on Tuesday. Authorities thought the child might have been in the Mt. Pleasant area.
Dakota was taken from Grand Rapids and was believed to be with its mother and grandparents who had Dakota removed from their custody, Michigan State Police troopers said.
A protective custody order was issued for Dakota and troopers said the mother, Ilah Mankel, and grandparents, Linda Mankel and Bryan Mankel, knew about the order.
Troopers believe Linda is a part of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and the family could have been staying with family near Mt. Pleasant.
It is unclear where Dakota was found.
Ilah Mankel was arrested for parental kidnapping. Linda Mankel was arrested for unrelated charges.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
