A 1-year-old boy is dead, and a suspect was arrested following an incident in Saginaw County's Carrollton Township on Wednesday.
Police have ruled the incident an apparent homicide.
Police were called to the 2800 block of N. Michigan, near Weiss about 8:30 p.m. after the child’s mother called 911 to report the boy was in medical distress, Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten told TV5.
The live-in boyfriend of the mother was taken into custody, Oatten said he is not the biological father of the boy.
Two other children were also in the home, a 4-year-old boy and 8-year-old boy. They were taken to the hospital for a physical exam and observation.
The suspect was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail on a charge of open murder.
Oatten said the family had moved into the rental home sometime in June, and it’s unclear if they’ve lived in the area for a while.
Police plan to talk to the child’s mother Thursday, as part of the ongoing investigation.
The cause of death has not been released.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
