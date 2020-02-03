The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found a missing teen
According to deputies, Ian Schroeck, 17, of Port Sheldon Township went missing Monday.
He was found just after 10 p.m. that night.
Deputies said Schroeck was last seen at 5:00 p.m.
