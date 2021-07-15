Two men are dead, following a nearly 12-hour standoff with police in White’s Beach neighborhood in Arenac County.
The situation started this morning after a domestic incident according to the Arena County Sheriff’s Office. One man died of a suspected knife wound. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspect was involved in a police chase earlier this week with the Arenac County Sheriff's Office.
A heavy law enforcement presence was in the area, including personnel from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Saginaw-Chippewa Tribal Police Department.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this breaking news story.
