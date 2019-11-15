Ann Arbor Police said a missing woman has been found.
Officials were asking for help finding Bianca Shah after she was last seen in the Washtenaw/Vinewood area of Ann Arbor. Her friends reported her missing, but police said she returned home this morning.
Investigators added she was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
