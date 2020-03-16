Effective at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 16 all bars, restaurants, and other establishments will be temporarily shut down to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Under Executive Order 2020-9, the following places of public accommodation will be closed; restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos.
The order does not restrict a place of business from offering food and beverage using delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service. Restaurants may allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.
The restrictions will remain in place until Monday, March 30 at 11:59 pm.
These restrictions do not apply to the following locations: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.
So far Michigan has 53 confirmed cases of the virus. The disease has infected over 169,000 people worldwide, and more than 6,500 people have died so far.
“This disease is a challenge unlike any we’ve experienced in our lifetimes,” said Governor Whitmer. “Fighting it will cause significant but temporary changes to our daily lives. By practicing social distancing and taking aggressive action now, the state is working to mitigate the spread of coronavirus so we reduce the risk that our health care system becomes overwhelmed. This is about saving lives. Michiganders are tough and we are going to get through this, but it will require everyone doing their part. That means making smart choices and not putting yourself or others at risk by going out in public unless it is absolutely necessary.”
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Governors across the United States have begun implementing similar measures in their states, including Jay Inslee (D-WA), Charlie Baker (R-MA), and Tom Wolf (D-PA).
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
• Fever
• Cough
• Shortness of breath
The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:
• If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.
• Replace handshakes with elbow bumps.
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.
