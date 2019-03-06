The City of Fenton has lifted the ban for five business they asked to boil water on Mar. 8 stating that the water has passed all bacteriological sampling.
Five businesses served by Fenton City Water were affected by the advisory on Mar. 6 and was asked to boil their water or use bottled water for 48 hours.
The businesses are located on S. Fenway Avenue between 250 S. Fenway and 555 S. Fenway. They were advised to boil water for drinking and cooking.
An 8-inch water main valve on S. Fenway Ave. was discovered broken on Wednesday, March 6.
City crews made the necessary repairs, however, in the process they had to depressurize the system causing residents in the area to experience low or no water pressure.
Because there is a risk for contaminants to siphon their way back into a water distribution system when that portion of the system loses pressure, public health officials advise water customers in the affected area to boil their water until water tests are performed.
The city is reporting that you will no longer need to boil the water before drinking or using. The water has been determined to meet state drinking water standards.
