A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot while in the backseat of a moving vehicle on Detroit's west side.
Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says the child's godmother was driving on the northbound Southfield Freeway near Joy Road just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a bullet pierced the side her vehicle. The godmother was not injured.
Authorities say the boy passed away Friday after being revived at Sinai Grace Hospital.
Shaw said it's unclear whether the vehicle was targeted. He said the incident does not appear to be related to road rage.
Authorities temporarily closed the freeway to search for evidence.
Investigators have released little on suspect information, except the suspect was driving a light colored, 4-door vehicle. The suspect is believed to be male with a full beard.
