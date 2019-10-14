Christopher Wiedyk, 34, has been arrested, Crime Stoppers announced on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Crime Stoppers was offering up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.
Wiedyk was wanted for failure to comply with his sex offender duties, failure to appear at probation, and failure to appear for child support.
He is 6'3" and 200 pounds.
