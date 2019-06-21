One person is dead and three people were shot in Saginaw Friday night.
Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police responded to the 1500 block of N. Charles in Saginaw at 8:50 Friday night.
Police say 34-year-old Damon Adkins from Saginaw was killed.
Three other victims are listed in serious condition at a local hospital.
No one is in custody and police have no person of interest or description of a suspect.
Saginaw Police are investigating.
Authorities encourage any witnesses to come forward with information to the Saginaw Police Major Crimes Unit.
For tips and information call: 989-615-6257
