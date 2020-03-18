The three children missing in Lapeer County have been located
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said that the children live with their father in Clifford and were visiting their grandmother’s house on Hutchinson Road in North Branch on Tuesday, March 17.
Deputies said that when the father tried to get a cell phone from one of the kids they all left.
Officials searched the area, and did not the children, who were believed to be on foot.
Deputies said they received a credible tip from the public that the children were staying with a friend who hid them from police. They said the children were staying on Martus Rd. in North Branch.
Deputies said while at the residence, deputies saw the Podvin children and took off on foot traveling through the fields.
After about an hour of searching in the area of Snoblin Rd., the children were located and detained by deputies.
Deputies said the children are fine and the situation is resolved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.