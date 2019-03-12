Fenton Area Public Schools went into secure mode on Mar. 12 due to a potential threat made in the area.
The district posted on their Facebook page at about 10 am that they were made aware of a possible threat and went into a secure mode.
Holly's Chief of Police, Sgt. Story said that they have the person in custody that caused the threat.
Officials are saying that it was a Lake Fenton student from Linden that left his home upset, taking four guns with him.
At this time, officials said that there was no threat to the school, but going into the secure mode was best.
There is no other information on his charges, but according to officials the student was arrested for an arrest-able offense.
The school district has lifted the secure mode, and classes have resumed to normal.
Secure mode is when class is in session as usual, but the hallway use is limited. Students are also not allowed to leave the building for recess or other activities.
There is no further information.
