At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team located a drowning victim in Atlas Millpond, 50 feet from shore.
The victim has been identified as NaQuan Khalid-William Baker from Southfield.
The office of the sheriff is asking the community, "to keep the family of the victim in your thoughts and prayers."
The dive team was dispatched to a water rescue in Atlas Township at Atlas Millpond at 10:15 p.m. on June 17. Three people were fishing in a rowboat which capsized. As they attempted to swim to shore, the victim began to struggle, and was being assisted by the other two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.