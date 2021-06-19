Genesee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man after boat capsizes
(Source: WNEM)

At approximately 1:30 p.m. the Genesee County Sheriff Dive Team located a drowning victim in Atlas Millpond, 50 feet from shore.

The victim has been identified as NaQuan Khalid-William Baker from Southfield.

The office of the sheriff is asking the community, "to keep the family of the victim in your thoughts and prayers."

The dive team was dispatched to a water rescue in Atlas Township at Atlas Millpond at 10:15 p.m. on June 17. Three people were fishing in a rowboat which capsized. As they attempted to swim to shore, the victim began to struggle, and was being assisted by the other two.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.