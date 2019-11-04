A section of I-75 in Genesee County that was closed for a crash has re-opened.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of southbound I-75, after Miller Road, exit 117, were closed for a while Monday morning.
The lanes re-opened at around 7: 45 a.m.
No further details have been provided.
