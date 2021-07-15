The latest edition of the Drought Monitor shows even more improvement to Mid-Michigan's drought situation.
Due to more consistent rainfall over the last couple of weeks, rainfall deficits have either declined slightly (Houghton Lake and Freeland/MBS), or have been kept in-check with minimal backwards change (Flint). There is still some improvement needed in all three of these locations, but Freeland/MBS still needs the most work. Also good news with this consistent pattern of rain is soil moisture. The ground has more water content than it did only a few weeks ago, and vegetation is also not as deprived, making for a lowered level of fire danger.
An overwhelming majority of Mid-Michigan is now technically out of drought stage! The bright yellow on the map is "Abnormally Dry," which is technically not in drought stage. The areas in beige are "Moderate Drought" (stage 1 out of 4). This extends along the north shore of the Saginaw Bay and most of the Thumb. The remainder of the Thumb is still under "Severe Drought" (stage 2 out of 4). In all, this is even more improvement since July 8th, and welcome news to many around Mid-MI!
There is a shot at some pop-up shower and storm activity for Friday, July 16th, but dry conditions are expected for almost all of the foreseeable future in the next 7 days.
You can always find the 7-Day forecast right here!
