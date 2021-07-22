This week's update of the Drought Monitor shows even more improvement to Mid-Michigan's drought situation!
The last week has not seen rainfall as consistent as earlier in the month, but we still improved a bit, especially from Thursday morning's rain! Saginaw/Freeland (MBS) and Flint (FNT) did have the year-to-date rainfall departure increase slightly (only by a couple of tenths), but Houghton Lake's (HTL) actually decreased! Like previous weeks, some work is still needed, but nowhere near as much as the peak of the drought in late May. Soil moisture should still be good too given the increased frequency of rain over the last few weeks. The rain picked up last week -- mostly on Thursday -- just helped to keep deficits in-check for the most part.
The map just continues to look even better week-by-week! The overwhelming majority of Mid-Michigan is not in drought stage. Those locations are extend north of the Saginaw Bay down along US-127, sprawling out along the I-69 corridor. The only areas remaining in drought stage are the shoreline-half of Arenac County (Moderate Drought; stage 1 out of 4) and most of the Thumb. Sections of Sanilac, Tuscola, and Huron Counties are still under Severe Drought, or stage 2 out of 4. Overall, it is very welcoming to see the improvement week-by-week!
There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms on Friday, July 23rd with a better chance on Saturday, July 24th. These likely won't reduce deficits substantially, but just continue to keep them in-check and on cruise control for the next week.
You can always find the 7-Day forecast right here!
