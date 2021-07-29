Our last Drought Monitor Update of July is showing continued improvement!
More rainfall over the last week sure did help to bring down deficits even further in the Tri-Cities and in Flint. The bulk of this rain was from the severe weather event on Saturday, July 24th, which even included tornadic activity. Houghton Lake missed out on any abundant rainfall this past week, only catching 0.50". As a result, Houghton Lake's deficit increased by 0.12", but HTL is still in a good spot all around! Saginaw/Freeland's (MBS) and Flint's (FNT) deficits dropped substantially. MBS' dropped by over 1.25", with FNT's dropping by about the same amount. This now has FNT essentially right on-par with where they should be thus far in the year. MBS still has some work to do, but the good part is that they are in a much better spot than even the beginning of the month.
We're seeing even less drought coverage this week! The continued rounds of rain we've had have just kept things in check for most of the area, while still chipping away at some drought on the north shore of the Bay and in the Thumb. The only drought areas as of this week's update is Moderate Drought (1 out of 4) anywhere between US-23 and the shoreline in Arenac County, all of Huron County, and portions of Tuscola, Lapeer, and Sanilac Counties. The only area of Severe Drought (2 out of 4) is in eastern and northern Sanilac County.
One thing to note is that the rain this morning (July 29th) went directly through our north shore locations and in the Thumb, the two areas still technically under drought. This is great as these areas still need some rain, but the unfortunate part is that rain will not be included in the Drought Monitor until next week (the August 5th update). With all of the rain from this morning and last weekend, we are in a good spot! Soil and vegetation moisture levels are up so fire danger is lower, and crops around the area appear to be growing nicely. All good news!
You can always find the 7-Day forecast right here!
