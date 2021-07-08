The latest edition of the Drought Monitor shows continued improvement to Mid-Michigan's drought situation.
Rainfall picked up during the last weekend of June is still having its presence felt in the Drought Monitor. That rain combined with other rain and storm events over the past week to continue adding more to this year's rainfall total. Rainfall deficits are about the same in Saginaw as they were on July 1, and Houghton Lake's are slightly lower, while Flint's has nearly been eliminated as of July 7th. A good downpour in the Flint area would be enough to reduce their deficit to zero as of this week.
Locations all along US-127 are now technically out of drought stage, falling under the Abnormally Dry category. Moderate Drought (stage 1 out of 4) still holds on in the middle of the Thumb, the northern Tri-Cities up through the Tittabawassee River corridor, and most of Alcona County. There is still some work to do though in the northern Thumb and along the northern shoreline of the Saginaw Bay, as stage 2 drought, or Moderate Drought, still exists.
There are minimal rain chances to carry into the first part of the weekend, but next week we look to return to the daily cycle of pop-up showers and storms which will add to rain totals in a spotty fashion. This latest update of the Drought Monitor is still welcome news for many!
