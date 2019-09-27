Madison Lynn Louchart, 14, has been found safe, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department was asking for help finding her.
Deputies said Madison Lynn Louchart was considered missing and endangered.
The teen was last seen on Sept. 23 at around 7 a.m. at her home in Birch Run before she was found on Friday.
