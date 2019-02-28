Police arrested a man who was considered armed and dangerous, but officers are still searching for another suspect still at large.
Dominique Fraley, 21, was arrested on multiple felony warrants including first-degree home invasion, assault, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, and tampering with electronic communication.
Police are still searching for 20-year-old Tyler Lutze who is considered armed and dangerous.
He has felony warrants for first-degree home invasion, assault, unarmed robbery, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, and tampering with electronic communication.
Lutze is 5 feet 7 inches and 170 pounds and is believed to be in the Genesee County area.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
