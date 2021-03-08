A 66-year-old man who was reported missing by the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office has been located.
Clarence “Sandy” Collinge was reported missing from Gratiot County on March 5. He was last seen in the Palmers Place area in Ithaca before his disappearance.
On March 7, the sheriff’s office said Collinge had been located.
