An 8-year-old boy who went missing from the Gaylord area on Wednesday has been found.
The child left a residence on Hayes Tower Road, south of M-32, sometime after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with his Australian heeler.
Michigan State Police said the boy was found about 3:15 p.m.
He was found by a neighbor about 100 yards away, police said.
He was hiding with his dog. Both have been returned home.
