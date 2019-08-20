A woman missing from the Cadillac area has been found alive.
Patricia Eisenhardt Stark, 83, was found Wednesday night near the intersection 46 1/2 Road and 39 Road in Wexford County, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
She had last been seen at her home on 46 ½ Road about 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Patricia was found by laying in weeds by a search volunteer. No major injuries were found.
She was taken taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.
