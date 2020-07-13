Grand Blanc Township Police said the missing man with dementia has been found safe.
Clarence Shepard was on his way to the Secretary of State Office Monday morning and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
He was found in Oregon, Ohio, just outside Toledo when he stopped at a gas station and asked to use a woman's phone to call his wife.
The woman stayed with Shepard until local police arrived to help.
His family members are on their way to pick him up.
