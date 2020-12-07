Police say a man who was reported missing and endangered from Genesee County has been found safe.
Henry Childers, 71, was last seen in Shelby Township about midnight on Dec. 7 before he went missing.
He was on his way home to the Davison/Otisville area, according to the Michigan State Police.
At about 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Michigan State Police said Childers was located safe and sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.