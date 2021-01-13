A 13-year-old has been located safe and sound after he was reported missing.
Mikael Perry was last seen on Jan. 11 when he left his home on W. Hobson Avenue to go to his father’s home on Carpenter Road, but he never arrived, according to police.
Flint Police said with help from the community, Mikael has been located and is safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.