A missing 78-year-old Gaylord man has been found dead.
Michigan State Police were asking for help finding Nelson William Wheaton. He was last seen on August 8 and officials said he suffered from the early stages of dementia.
Troopers now say that at around 7:30 p.m. on August 10, a person reported seeing a man on the ground, just off a two-track in Montmorency County.
Troopers went to the scene and found Mr. Wheaton dead. His Polaris Ranger, which he was last seen riding, was found nearby.
The cause of death remains under investigation, but troopers said foul play is not suspected.
