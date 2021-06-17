Crews have located a missing jet skier after a search on the Saginaw Bay in Bay County.
At about 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, police received a call from a family stating their 16-year-old son did not return from riding his jet ski on the waters, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office said the teen was located at about 8:30 p.m. after the Coast Guard and other agencies searched on the bay near Bangor Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.